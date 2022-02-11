WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) One local elementary school teacher’s urge to go above and beyond hasn’t gone unnoticed.







She has been named West Virginia Voices for Education Choices 2022 Educator of the Year.

Teachers are the backbone of society; they help our youth grow, learn, and develop.

Everyone can think of one teacher who positively impacted their life.

Ashley Sperlazza, kindergarten teacher at St. Michael Parish Schools, says that she was taken by surprise but is honored to receive this award.

Some days I will speak to our other kindergarten teacher, and I will say don’t know about you, but I feel like we ran a marathon today. You’re so exhausted by the need of the day because you’ve accomplished so much in a short period of time, getting them to learn and to make it fun and exciting for them. So, when you get something like this and someone recognizes it, it says oh it’s all worth it. All that planning, all that activity, you know practically standing on your head sometimes to make it interesting for them, pays off. Ashley Sperlazza, Kindergarten Teacher, St. Michael Parish

The extra hours, love, and dedication she puts in, are all to give her students the best possible education they can receive.

She says as a teacher you don’t do it for recognition, you do it because you simply love to teach and when you see that light bulb turn on for a kid, it fills your heart.