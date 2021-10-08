St. Michael students walk, jump rope and dance the Cupid Shuffle at the Angel Walk

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – What were some of your favorite elementary school memories?

For many of us, they may have taken place at recess or a special class activity.

But for St. Michael Parish school kids—there’s a good chance they take place right here on the Wheeling University track.

That’s because administrators put on the Angel Walk every year, where kids get to jump rope, dance, and more or less have an extended recess for a morning.

It was such a buildup this week, you know, they’re ‘when are we getting our Angel Walk shirts?’ and you know, we sent those home, and then it’s ‘when do we get those signs?’ Kim Burge, Principal, St. Michael Parish School

It’s a way of thanking St. Michael families for giving them so much support.

Friends, aunts, uncles, and grandparents send in donations from across the country to continue the school’s mission.

Parents can even cheer on their kids by putting up motivational messages on track fence.

Principal Burge says 100% of those donations supply the classrooms with necessary materials.

This one I think everybody invests in because it’s such a community event, and everybody gets to participate from our preschoolers all the way to our 8th grade kids. Kim Burge, Principal, St. Michael Parish School

And walking wasn’t the only way the students had fun.

Bubbles, hula hoops, limbo, and of course the Cupid Shuffle were all highlights of the morning.

So what did they like the best?

We’ll let them tell you.

I liked getting to run on the field, not just getting to go on the field at football games at halftime and stuff. Lennox, St. Michael Parish School student

I like to do the racing and all that stuff. Grayson, Kindergarten

My favorite part is getting popsicles at the end. Matt and Michael, 8th grade

Yes, there were popsicles—all the students received one when they headed back to the bus.

It was another year of exercise, games, and strengthening the ties that bind the entire St. Michael community together.

And there was no doubt at the end of the day that the kids loved it.