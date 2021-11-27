Staying COVID-19 cautious with shopping and holiday events

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The holiday shopping season is very much alive as stores are crowded again.

While health officials aren’t discouraging the usual traditions, they just urge everyone to be safe.

First and foremost, if you’re feeling sick don’t participate in shopping or any other holiday activities.

If you’re out in stores this weekend, or in the coming weeks, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department said wearing a mask indoors offers an extra level of protection. Health officials also advise to be aware of your surroundings. Meaning, if you’re in a larger venue with lots of people try to stay spread out.

After all, they say this is just the beginning of a long holiday season.

We have two holiday seasons, actually there’s more than that within Thanksgiving all the way up to New Years. A number of holiday seasons and events are in there and we just got to do these safely. If not, we’re go into 2022 with an increase in numbers uh and a decrease in vaccinations. Howard Gamble, Health Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble said they also continue to recommend people get the COVID-19 vaccine.

He reminds everyone there’s still time to get the shots before the Christmas holiday and gatherings.