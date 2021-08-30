Steel: New issue of IN Wheeling Magazine focuses on the art, history and steel today

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- A brand new edition of In Wheeling Magazine is out now!

This copy is part of the series that focuses on materials that built the city.

This issue focuses on steel, it starts with the history and tells you all about steel structures in the area.

This issue even showcases the steel art in our city; And yes there’s a lot of it.

You’ll also get a special look into steel today. This issue shows you an exclusive look into our local steel manufacturers.

All everyone hears about is the death of the steel industry and the bankruptcy of Wheeling Pittsburgh steel. Now you’ll see that people did buy the viable portions of it and invested a lot of money in them and doing incredible. You’re going to be able to see inside those mills to see what they’re doing today. David Allinder | Publisher, INWheeling Magazine

You can grab your copy at Kroger or you can get a subscription here.

The next issue in November will focus on the history of Tobacco.