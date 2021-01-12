Steenrod Elementary School awarded grant to be used for upgrades to the school’s playground

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Recess for students at one local much more interesting and fun. Steenrod Elementary School has been awarded a five thousand dollar grant, from the Intermediate Unit and it will go toward some upgrades to the school’s playground.

It will cover the cost of a shade structure that will cover a significant part of the playground area. The Ohio County Board of Education also agreed to funding for additional equipment including excavation diggers that can be used in the schools gravel pit. new trampoline and a sea-saw.

” It used to be just a blacktop. Then our primary teachers wanted to add more equipment to the playground. So every time they go out, the kids need a place for shade. There is very little next to the building. So this is just going to enhance their experience outside.” Michelle Dietrich. Principal, Steenrod Elementary School

The funding will also allow for the installation of a water system along with a pump. It will include a system that will allow for additional science experiments.