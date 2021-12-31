Still no New Year’s Eve plans? Wheeling Casino is throwing a big party

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- The clocking is ticking until we ring in 2022, and if you still have no plans? The Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack is throwing a big party tonight with all your favorite New Year’s Eve festivities.

That includes lots of entertainment, a special buffet, and a balloon drop. There’ll also be a live band and dance floor. If dancing’s not your thing, you could enjoy Dueling Pianos and, of course, slots and table games will stay open.

You can also watch the college football playoff games on their big screens and wager.

Casino General Manager Kim Florence says it’s the place to be tonight.

“I think we do a great job of providing good service if you’re interested in gaming, but if you’re not interested in gaming, this is the one night a year we have lots to do.” Kim Florence, General Manager

Florence says there’s still some room left if you’d like to go tonight but spots are filling up quick.

If you’d like to get tickets, just go www.WheelingIsland.com.