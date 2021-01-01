Stock trading is easier on apps, but research is still crucial.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you are all caught up on your bills and expenses, you may be looking for a way to invest your stimulus check.
Stock trading apps, like Robinhood, are growing in popularity and it could be a good way to invest for some people.
Wheeling Monteverde group managing director Jason Haswell has some tips if you’re interested in stock trading.
He advises you to watch out for different fees, how they do the trading, and how much time it takes for their trades to go through the app.
“If you do the research and find some information, go out and do the research on the internet, talk to a financial advisor, those kinds of things, may be beneficial. Long term, it’s going to help you a lot to provide yourself with that kind of knowledgeable.”Jason Haswell – Wheeling Monteverde Group Managing Director
Jason Haswell also says that trading stocks uninformed is similar to gambling, so research is important.
