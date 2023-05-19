WHEELING, W.Va. — Volunteers are needed Sunday, May 21, for Stone Church Cemetery Work Day.

Volunteers are able to choose what they would like to work on, including: resetting headstones, cleaning headstones, and searching for the burial sites of Civil War Veterans.

Supplies will be provided, as well as lunch and water.

Volunteers are asked to bring eye protection/ sunglasses, garden gloves, and a foldable chair.

There were over 50 volunteers last year and they would love to see them again this year- with friends.

There will be a tent set up in the cemetery as a meeting site.

Volunteers will be given a list of veterans, and if a flag is placed on the site, it has been found and recorded.

This event is sponsored by Friends of Wheeling in partnership with Boy Scout Troop 6, Stone Church VFD, and Engineer Foundation Solutions.

If you wish to volunteer simply show up at Stone Church Cemetery at 142 Stone Church Rd, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Clean-up starts at 9:00 a.m. and volunteers can stay as little or as long as they wish, the event is scheduled to end at 3:00 p.m.