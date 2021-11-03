Straub Nissan wins service award

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local business has received national recognition for its commitment to outstanding service and performance.



The prestigious Nissan Award of Excellence for 2021 goes to Straub Nissan at the Highlands.

Nissan representatives presented the award to members of the Straub Automotive earlier today at a luncheon held at the dealership.



The award is given to select Nissan dealerships from all across the country. They are recognized for outstanding performance in sales, customer satisfaction and owner loyalty.

It’s Nissan’s highest award that they give to any of their dealers and it’s really a testament to the team that we have assembled here at Straub Nissan and the job they do each and every day to take great care of our customers from the sales process, all the way through the service and the ownership experience. Bryan Fato, Executive Manager, Straub Nissan

Straub Nissan is part of the Straub Automotive family of dealerships that have been in business in the Ohio Valley for over seventy five years.