WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Struggling financially? It turns out you’re not alone.

A new study finds nearly half of West Virginia households couldn’t afford the basic necessities before COVID. That also includes 52% of senior households, and 80% of single women households.

Those numbers aren’t that much different locally either.

The data shows 43% are struggling financially in Ohio County. 44% are in Marshall, and 48% are in Wetzel. The numbers are even higher in Tyler County with 55%, but in Brooke, only 39% are struggling.

Those at the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley aren’t all that surprised by these numbers.

Financial stability is the toughest thing in this area. We have people that cannot afford their rent, and they cannot afford their utility assistance. Those have been the top two pretty consistently. Through the pandemic, food was an insecurity. What came out of that is that it’s so far down our list now. So, now we’re really focused on people not being able to afford their rent or utility assistance.” Jess Rine, Executive Director of United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

For anyone struggling financially, just call their social service call center at 211. You can also help donate yourself.

Just go to unitedwayuov.org for more information to get help or donate.