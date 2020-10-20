Students for Life chant in Wheeling for Senator Manchin to hear

In the confirmation hearings, Judge Coney Barrett says she will read the Constitution as it is written, and Students for Life say the Constitution does not back the right to abortion.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — They were in Charleston and Fairmont Monday – And Tuesday evening they’ve already made it to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s Office in Martinsburg with one chant on their mind… ‘Fill that seat’.

WVU Students for Life is driving throughout West Virginia chanting for U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett into the Supreme Court seat. They were in Wheeling this morning and are heading to Senator Manchin’s Office this evening @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/ZPLPl77aPy — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) October 20, 2020

Students for Life stopped in Wheeling Tuesday morning as they travel around the Mountain State calling for Senator Manchin to back Judge Amy Coney-Barrett for the Supreme Court seat.

Students for Life say senator Manchin campaigned as a pro-life senator, but something’s changed. They are aware as an impartial nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett should NOT take a side on the issue, but the reason pro-lifers say they are backing the President’s pick is for her originalist take on the law.

And while the group says it’s not very popular to be a pro-life democrat senator these days, WVU students and others from around the state are rallying behind Judge Coney-Barrett in a movement they say Senator Manchin SHOULD stand behind.

He (Sen. Manchin) already voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the bench a few years ago. So, he already believes she is well qualified for this job. We’re going to be in about 9 other states throughout this week asking and calling on the U.S. Senate to do their job and confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Kristan Hawkins, President of Students for Life America

I’m standing for women, I’m standing for families, and I’m standing for the unborn. Sadie Shields, Mountaineers for Life Vice President

Groups rallied in Alaska last night, and in West Virginia, Wheeling was their third stop.

Students for Life America has over 1,200 chapters and trained over 100,000 young people in the past decade. At WVU, the group is growing to about 40 active participants — Which is why many are calling young people today the ‘pro-life generation’.