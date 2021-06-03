Students look back at historic year in which the pandemic changed everything

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – On the last day of school at Bridge Street Middle School, in some ways it was a typical final day. Students watched movies, played games and got ready to start their summer.

In another way, it was unusual.

They looked back at a school year ruled by a virus, and all the disruption and restrictions that came with it.

We were hybrid. We were out. We were in. Jessica Broski-Birch, Principal

In person, then virtual, then in person. It was pretty different. Landon McKeegan, 6th Grade Student

Teachers and students had to be instantly flexible, having to teach and learn without being together.

The saying that you don’t know what you have until it’s gone is so applicable. Jessica Broski-Birch, Principal

The worst part about last year was that I had to learn alone for some of it, and it was more challenging,. Being in an uncontrolled environment is hard because it’s more difficult to stay on schedule. Mason Shores, 6th Grade Student

The hardest part was that there wasn’t a teacher or tutor here to help you through what you’re doing. Landon McKeegan, 6th Grade Student

The adults said at first the school was quiet.

Then it just became a very sad environment where teachers were asking when the students might be able to come back. Jessica Broski-Birch, Principal

Finally school fully reopened.

I felt definitely relieved because you could have more people in the learning environment where you were, and you weren’t by yourself, just doing your assignments. Landon McKeegan, 6th Grade Student

They have high hopes for next year to be even more normal.