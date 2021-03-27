Stuff The Bus gearing up for Easter Food Basket Giveaway

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Members of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple were counting on the generosity of the local community Saturday as they held their annual Stuff the Bus Event.

Temple volunteers spent the morning collecting items such as food and personal grooming items.

Those items were placed on a bus parked outside the North Wheeling Dream Center.

They will be donated to those in need during their Easter Food Basket Giveaway to be hold next week.

Reverend Darrell Cummings says that event normally helps over three hundred families and between 800 and 1,000 individuals. Temple volunteers say they were pleased with the turnout.

This year we had to do it in front of our church because of COVID protocols. It’s different than what we usually do so we are hoping to get the same outcome as we would if we were in front of a store. Savannah Turner-Davis. Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

The Easter Basket Giveaway will take place Saturday, April 3, starting at 11:30 AM at the Dream Center.