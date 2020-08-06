Stuff the Bus school supply event scheduled for Saturday

Wheeling (WTRF) For the past thirty years, The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple, has helped thousands of area kids by collecting much needed school supplies at their annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser.



It’s taking place again this year but there will be some changes.



In past years, the fundraiser was held in front of area stores where shoppers were asked to donate the supplies as they left the store.



This year, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, they will be holding the event at the Temple parking lot located at 330 Main Street in Wheeling.

People are asked to being school supplies as donations.

The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday.