Summer issue of ‘In Wheeling Magazine’ focuses on Retirees

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The summer issue of ‘In Wheeling Magazine’ is out and it is all about retiring in Wheeling!

The issue features articles on individuals as to why they retired in the Friendly city, people who moved back to Wheeling after leaving to retire, and those who chose to start a new business after retiring.

The magazine also features a bunch of resources for retiring and gives the reader the experience of being right in front of the person.

Magazine owner, David Allinder says this issue showcases another thing that makes Wheeling so special.

“So if you look at other parts, other cities maybe retirement isn’t so great, but retirement is great in Wheeling, raising your children is great in Wheeling, food is great in Wheeling. We cover all of that. So it’s every time a magazine comes out it’s picking another part of the city that’s extraordinary, another aspect that enhances the lives and connects the people.” DAVID ALLINDER, OWNER OF IN WHEELING MAGAZINE

Allinder encourages people to read the publishers note before reading the articles because this issue is so unique; it helps explain it.

Copies of the Fall issue can be found at a local Ohio Valley Kroger store or on the In Wheeling Magazine website.