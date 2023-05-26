OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Friday was the last day of school for students in Ohio County. And already the school system has plans in place for providing free meals to youngsters all summer.

They have 11 different sites where meals will be served.

Any kid is eligible…age 2 through 18

They don’t have to be from Ohio County, or even from West Virginia.

They DO have to be kids–no adults will be served.

Two of the sites are city pools–Bridge Park and Grandview. Several sites are at schools–including Ritchie and Warwood. And one is at the Chambers Y. They plan to serve a lot of foods that they know kids enjoy.

” Things like calzones, the beef nachos, chicken, macaroni and cheese and new this year will be the peperoni rolls which I think the kids will really enjoy. But the biggest thing is, we just want to get the word out to the families. We know this is an important part of everybody’s summer. And our families really depend upon these meals and so do our kids.” Renee Griffin, Ohio County Child Nutrition Director

Some of the sites will serve breakfast and lunch. Others just serve lunch.

To learn where the meals are offered and what times, log on to the Ohio County Schools website.



And the menus will be listed there soon, too.

The earliest sites will start serving June 5.