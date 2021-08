WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Sunday evening in East Wheeling.

The incident took place around 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of McColloch Street.

A male victim was taken to Wheeling Hospital for medical treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

There is no suspect description at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided when information is available.

