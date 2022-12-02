WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Mountain State high school football fans are gathering as we speak to close the book on the 2022 season.

The road to becoming state champions ends in Wheeling, where players in the Super Six are lacing up their gear.

The winter weather gave us a break Friday night—And it’s made the trip a little easier for the players, fans and families pouring into the Friendly City, which is becoming known as a ‘four seasons’ destination.

The Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau says this will be a major weekend for Northern Panhandle business.

Between the Highlands and downtown, those staying here have easy access to all the city’s winter fun and hospitality.

So how many people will arrive between today and tomorrow?

Typically it’s a couple thousand easily. But those couple thousand people will bring hundreds of thousands of dollars in economic impact over the next three days to the market…They want to go to Oglebay, they want to visit the Festival of Lights, sometimes they decide to stay that extra day to explore because they’re already here. Olivia Litman, Marketing Director, Visit Wheeling

The Super Six tournament is in addition to other major Wheeling events.

Country singers Phil Vassar and Deana Carter are playing at the Capitol Theatre, and the Nailers will take the rink at WesBanco Arena.

And speaking of the Festival of Lights…

The Bureau recommends anyone who hasn’t driven through to find some time to do so, to see just how bright the Christmas season can shine here in the Friendly City.