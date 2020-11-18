SupportLocalRestaurants movement helping to keep Ohio Valley businesses open

(WTRF) – Local restaurants play a vital role in serving our community, but many local favorites have been struggling since the start of the pandemic.

To help out, Wednesday was a special day in recognition of what local restaurants do for us.

#SupportLocalRestaurants is a way to show your appreciation of your favorite local eateries.

Its easy; all you need to do is order from a local restaurant and then post about it on social about with the hashtag #SupportLocalRestaurants

While local restaurants are struggling, they more than ever appreciate every single customer.

I have 19 employees here who all have jobs because of people spending money here. We have at least 15 or 16 in Bethlehem. Those people have bills to pay, children to feed, they have mortgages. Denny Lee, DeFelice Bros. Pizza Franchise Owner

It is the people that we helped out that came back and helped us and kept us up and running. They were amazing and we really appreciate all of our customers. Michelle Frangopolous, Quaker Streak and Lube Manager

If you want to get in on the fun, grab some takeout from your local hotspot, share a picture, and use the hashtag #SupportLocalRestaurants on social media.