Survey says holiday shoppers more likely to choose small businesses

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Budgets are tight and holiday shopping may be lighter this year, but no matter how much you spend, there’s one group of businesses hoping you use your dollars to support them.

That’s small businesses.

This season will be a defining moment for many of them, deciding if they stay open or close, but shoppers are answering their call for help.

We definitely are relying on everybody to come out. Nancy Haynes, Owner, Re’Decorate Consignment

The countdown to Small Business Saturday is on. For business owners it brings some anxiousness. for shoppers it brings excitement.

You’ve got the resilience of the American public; you’ve got the resiliency of small businesses and I think there’s a lot of hope out there. Steve Denton, CEO, Ware2Go

According to a new study by Ware2Go, which helps businesses distribute their products, shoppers have their sights set on their local retailers.

76% of consumers surveyed said they were compelled to support a small business and 53% plan on supporting Small Business Saturday. Steve Denton, CEO, Ware2Go

One of the reasons why is because supporting that small business benefits the local economy.

It’s really important for people to realize what a destination we are and that in order for us to survive and make Wheeling a destination for people throughout the area to support us locally in this very trying year. Dominick Cerrone, Owner, Good Mansion Wines

Us small businesses are the owners in our community. Our families live here. Our money is spent here. A lot of small business owners are doing what they can and making sure they’re helping support local communities. Nancy Haynes, Owner, Re’Decorate Consignment

Wear2Go’s survey also showed customers are drawn to small businesses because of the unique products, personalized experience and greater customer service levels.

With more than 80 percent of shoppers surveyed planning to do increased online shopping, local retailers say they can meet the need.

We appreciate the community and appreciate all the support that we get as small businesses. Please just think before you stop on a big box store, you shop online, most of us have websites and you can shop online with us as well. Nancy Haynes, Owner, Re’Decorate Consignment

In this different holiday shopping season, one thing hasn’t changed. That’s the ripple effect that comes with supporting your favorite shops.

We can’t tell you how many hundreds of customers we refer to other businesses. People that are in town from Pittsburgh or DC and they’re looking to go elsewhere. We’re a stepping stone for bringing other business to other local businesses as well. Dominick Cerrone, Owner, Good Mansion Wines

The survey also found that the majority of people had already made holiday purchases.

In fact, 19 percent of shoppers finished getting gifts in October.

