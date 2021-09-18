Suspect in Mozart homicide arraigned today in magistrate court for Felony Murder

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — According to Ohio County Magistrate Janine L. Varner, William Ross Carman, 35, of Wheeling was arraigned this morning for the felony offense of murder.

Carman was arrested and is charged yesterday with one count of murder in Friday afternoon’s homicide on S. Frazier Ave.

Police have released the victim’s name: Anorah Charlene Schostag, 41 of Wheeling.

The case will be sent to Circuit Court, says Varner.

Carman will be held without bond in the Northern Regional Jail per the magistrate.

On Friday afternoon, police received 911 calls from neighbors about suspicious activity at a residence on S. Frazier Ave. in Mozart.

When they arrived, they encountered a woman with a child in the area of the scene, and after speaking with her, police did a welfare check at the home on S. Frazier Ave.

Anorah Charlene Schostag was found dead in the residence. Officials will conduct an autopsy in Charleston on Monday.

