Suspect Wanted In Wheeling Island Shooting

WHEELING, W.Va. – Wheeling Police are seeking the whereabouts of a suspect wanted in connection to the Jan. 28 shooting outside the VooDoo Lounge on Wheeling Island.

Arrest warrants have been filed for Niyajah A. Hales, 19 of New York.

Hales is wanted for malicious wounding and wanton endangerment with a firearm.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Should anyone have information, they are strongly urged to call police at 304-234-3664.

A second suspect, Brian Steele, 36 of New York was arrested last week in connection to the crime.

He was charged with wanton endangerment with a firearm and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

He was transported to the Northern Regional Jail by WPD and later arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate.

Bond was set at $25,000 for each charge.