OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday.

The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school.

Public Resource Officers were notified in the county and the threat was determined to be unfounded and part of the larger “swatting” threat going on across the state Wednesday.

Multiple West Virginia schools receive hoax active shooter threats

The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security released a statement regarding hoax threats about school shootings in the state.

They say that false threats were made in Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Raleigh, Taylor, Wirt, and Wood counties.

