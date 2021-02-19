‘Taco’ And Wheeling Woman Admits To Role In Drug Trafficking Operation

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Milik I. Stanley, of Columbus, Ohio, and Susan Manuel, of Wheeling, West Virginia, have admitted to their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Stanley, also known as “Taco,” age 23, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Stanley admitted to selling methamphetamine near Madison Elementary School on Wheeling Island in January 2020.

Manuel, age 58, pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Manuel admitted to working with another to distribute meth near Madison Elementary School on Wheeling Island in January 2020.

Stanley faces at least one and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000.

Manuel faces at least five and up to 80 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

(No photo of Milik I. “Taco’ Stanley was made available)