OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Are you ready for an experience of a lifetime? Now you have the chance to book a plane ride in “Whiskey 7” a C-47 WWII cargo aircraft, the workhorse of the Army Air Corps.

This unique experience is being held at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport (KHLG), 115 Skyway Lane, Wheeling, WV 26003.

You can book your plane ride tickets here.

If flying is not quite your thing, you can also take a tour of the C-123K “Thunderpig”.

During the Vietnam War, the C-123 was used to deliver supplies, to evacuate the wounded.

Guests can also participate in the car cruise-in.

The party starts June 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., along with plane rides and automobiles, there will be food vendors, Kirke’s Ice Cream.