Take an early look inside The Highlands Sports Complex

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Highlands Sports Complex is scheduled to open on August 1 to the community.

The $35 million project is expected to boost the economy, all while providing fun activities everyone can enjoy.

The state-of-the-art, 200,000 square foot building will offer six courts used for basketball and volleyball, a full-size turf field, batting cages, pitching tunnels, and arcade and a café. Perhaps the complex’s climbing wall for kids, or the ability for people to rent out event space, is what makes the facility stand out.

This is awesome. I just thought about it a couple of minutes ago, if you ever watch the Wizard of Oz and Dorthy and everyone was on the farm, and everything was all black and white and all of a sudden she landed in Oz, and everything was beautiful, all of the colors and everything, that’s what you’re in now. You’re now in the land of Oz because everything here is absolutely gorgeous. Tim McCormick, Ohio County Commission President

Ohio County Commissioners said they worked hard to ensure the sports complex would offer a lot to the community.

For a county this small, I mean we are only 40,000 people, and this makes a big difference. So far what the folks have done here, what our development and our County Commission has done to help promote this and make this a reality, is unbelievable. A lot of kids are going to spend a lot of time up here and have a great time. Tim McCormick, Ohio County Commission President

The building will be used to host volleyball tournaments and camps all while benefiting the local economy.

What I know is that whatever comes here, trickles down into the entire economy. In one way, shape or form, they do see a benefit. Tim McCormick, Ohio County Commission President

The building’s project is divided into three phases. The next stage of building will offer a ropes course, zip lines and a splash pad.