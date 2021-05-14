Talent show entertains residents at care facility

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The past year has been particularly tough on the elderly population, especially those who have been stuck in nursing homes and care centers. Restrictions due to the pandemic left residents unable to see family members for a very extended amount of time.

However, Friday residents at the Continuous Care Center at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital were treated to a one-of-a-kind talent show. It was put on by the staff and volunteers at the center and several residents, some of which are in their 90s. There was everything from music to comedy to dancing.

It’s all part of the center’s efforts to keep residents active and entertained in the later stages of the pandemic.