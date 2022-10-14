OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Dallas Pike Road to Exit 11 on I-70 is closed due to a tanker truck accident, says Lou Vargo, Ohio County EMA Director.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Vargo says the tanker was hauling dirty water from oil and gas production. No hazardous material was involved, he said.

The driver was transported to a local hospital. Vargo said the driver may have experienced a medical condition that contributed to the accident.

Crews are en route to remove the tanker truck from the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area for now.