A textured hair expo is coming to Bridge Street Middle school at the end of the of February.

The expo will be on February 27 from 5pm-6:30pm

The hair expo will consist of multiple local hair stylists and barbers who will demonstrate how to properly care for and maintain textured hair.

Each stylist will select a model or two to demonstrate a desired hair style and their recommended products.

The stylist will feature their favorite and most used hair products and tools and will have products to sell.

The is the second annual textured hair expo.

The featured stylists include: Just Me & More Salon, Luxury Lifestyles, Stradwick’s Fade Cave, Fredericks Day Spa Salon, Lavish Hair Salon, Noelle Adams & More.