Thanksgiving foods are a feast for people, a danger for pets

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Most of us will be indulging in a Thanksgiving feast in some form.

While we treat ourselves, we may want to also treat our pets too

Veterinarians warn be to be careful of the table scraps.

For dogs, many of the holiday staples can cause serious sickness.

Here’s what to avoid and why:

Turkey skin (It’s high in fat and can cause pancreatitis, which could be fatal)

(It’s high in fat and can cause pancreatitis, which could be fatal) Turkey brine (High in salt)

(High in salt) Raisins, currants or grapes (Can cause kidney failure)

(Can cause kidney failure) Candy or desserts (Artificial sweeteners like Xylitol can cause liver damage)

(Artificial sweeteners like Xylitol can cause liver damage) Chocolate

Nuts

Yeast (Raw dough can cause bloat, which can be life-threatening)

(Raw dough can cause bloat, which can be life-threatening) Corn cobs and bones (Can be a choking hazard or puncture the stomach or intestines)

So, what can you give them?

A small little piece of lean turkey would be ok if they’re not sued to getting things from the table. If they’re not used to getting things from the table, I would not do it, just for the potential for some pretty severe vomiting or diarrhea. Then you have a holiday and emergency where it’s going to cost a lot more for whatever kind of care they’re going to need. Dr. Pam Harrold, Long Run Animal Hospital

Dr. Harrold said to be safe, she would recommend just sticking with the regular treats your pet is used to.

Or even just keep the dog in the other room until you’re done eating and the food’s put away that way there’s no temptation to give a little piece of whatever’s at the table. Dr. Pam Harrold, Long Run Animal Hospital

She also cautions that if your pet gets anxious around people, keep an eye on your doors when visitors arrive so they don’t sneak out.

If your pet accidentally gets a hold of something dangerous, Dr. Harrold recommends trying the Pet Poison Helpline. They can tell you if you’ll need medical help, or can treat your pet at home.

Visit petpoisonhelpline.com or call 855-764-7661.



