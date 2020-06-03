The Alpha Tavern to open in August

WHEELING, W.VA: Nick and Herk Sparachane, in conjunction with partner Beau Catalano, have joined forces to renovate and transform one of the area’s most historic and beloved neighborhood landmarks. The Alpha Tavern is on pace to welcome guests later this summer.

The historic Woodsdale property has been in existence for more than 100 years. Originally erected as The Alpha Theatre in 1913 and most recently known as Ye Olde Alpha, the space has changed names and ownership several times over the past century. What’s always remained amidst the transitions has been the tradition and institution that is the Alpha, a belief system still passionately perpetuated by team Tavern.

“This property is arguably one of the most well-known in all of Wheeling and beyond,” said Catalano. “While we’ve invested significant funds into creating a space that is unique, on-trend and unlike anything ever seen within these walls, we’ve remained a steward of the Alpha tradition that our community knows and loves.”

The space has undergone major renovations since February, including an entirely new floorplan and reconfiguration of the space. Guests will enjoy an expanded bar and dining room area brimming with cutting-edge décor and a distinctive ambiance. The poker room of old remains but has received upgrades. Finally – and perhaps most excitedly – an outdoor patio will accommodate up to 50 guests.

The Alpha Tavern’s menu features a blend of steaks, salads, burgers, pizza and pasta. An assortment of specialty sandwiches and smoked meats paired with lunch and kid’s menus are on tap. The Tavern will also be keeping it local by sale of food and beverage items prepared here in the Ohio Valley.

Team Tavern is on pace to open their establishment this summer. Current plans allow for an August 1 opening of the bar with the remaining areas of the restaurant to follow in September.