WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The river boat “American Duchess” is on its way to Louisville, Kentucky, but not before a stop here in the Friendly City.

The massive passenger ship docked at Heritage Port just before noon Tuesday.

Locals including joggers, bikers and people on their lunch break took the opportunity to check out the ship during its stop.

The American Duchess is part of the American Queen Steamboat Company. It’s making a return following a journey up the river to Pittsburgh.