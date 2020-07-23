The Car Vandalized With Racial Slurs Under Repair

The car left vandalized on Wheeling Island with tires slashed, mirrors broken, and racial slurs carved into paint won’t be recognized in just days.

The car is having almost a complete makeover, all thanks to the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration.

The car is being repainted, two of the side-view mirrors are being replaced, and they ordered new floor mats. The fuel door was ripped off, so that’s being replaced. The windows are being tinted, and they are deordorizing the car and detailing the inside.

All this will turn the car close to brand new, and the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration says the owner of the car deserves it.. all free of charge.

“I feel like Wheeling always leads the state in setting a good example. We could not let this go by without making it right.” Bob Heldreth, Marketing Director for Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration

Advanced Auto Parts has also helped with offering a discount on the paint.

If all goes as planned, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration says the owner of the car should be back on the road by next week.