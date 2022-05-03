Authorities tell 7News what caused the crash that killed two people on I-70 westbound on Tuesday.

It’s reported that originally a tractor-trailer was stopped on the Interstate with a vehicle stopped behind it.

Authorities confirmed that a truck pulling a trailer slammed into the stopped vehicle and went on top of the vehicle and killed the two people.

The Interstate is still closed at this time.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard has confirmed two people have died in Tuesday’s crash.

Howard confirmed that it was a male and female from Pennsylvania.

Ages, names, and places of location for the victims will not be given at this time.

Traffic is still at a standstill and could be for a longer period of time.

Ohio County Sheriff Deputies and EMS are on the scene of a serious accident on Interstate I-70 westbound in West Virginia just before the Stateline.

Officials say it is a multiple-vehicle crash.

I-70 will be shut down for several hours.

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Claysville Fire Department are also on the scene.

