The coronavirus affected every line of work in every community

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — At the U.S. District Courthouse in Wheeling, they say judges made sure that social distance was always maintained, and mask wearing was mandated in all common areas.


US Attorney Bill Powell says his office was hampered by the pandemic in the early days.
And many employees are still tele-working.


But the work never stopped.

I will say that we are now as busy as we have every been. And we expect lots of announcements in the coming weeks about cases that often take many months to get resolved. And we’ve already had a summer of incredible work and cases due to the good work of my assistant US attorneys, law enforcement and the other personnel in my office.

US Attorney Bill Powell

