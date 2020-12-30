The country’s population is getting older, but is that true in West Virginia?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The country’s population is getting older.

Recent numbers suggest that in coming years, people over 65 will outnumber children.

It’s being felt here in West Virginia, but it’s not a surprise to local leaders.

It can be hard to be a young West Virginian. Rosemary Ketchum, Wheeling City Council

And it’s reflected in the numbers.

A new study by Porch, which is a company that assists home buyers, ranks Wheeling as the 16th smallest small metropolitan area when it comes to the population of people under 35.

Young people, at the end of the day, want to make sure that their unique perspectives, experience and values are reflected. Rosemary Ketchum, Wheeling City Council

Lawmakers say it’s nothing new to the Mountain State, and they’re working to change it by addressing the reasons they think young West Virginians move away, like finding a job.

It’s a mater of doing everything we can to ensure that employers see West Virginia and see it as a place they would like to move to. Or, employers that are here, that we have the opportunity to expand here. State Senator Ryan Weld (R – Brooke, District 1)

The Wheeling area could have a unique advantage in attracting the younger population when it comes to the new trend of working from home.

At a recent city council meeting, Wheeling passed the first phases of a potential feasibility study, which would identify what the city can do for remote workers.

I think the City of Wheeling has an obligation and an opportunity to really be ahead of the curve. Rosemary Ketchum, Wheeling City Council

West Virginia, and our area in particular, can market itself that if you’re gonna work from home for the rest of your career or for your job, come live here. State Senator Ryan Weld (R – Brooke, District 1)

Housing is also part of equation, making sure it’s affordable and available.

Both housing that folks might want to flip or invest in, but move-in ready turn key housing is incredibly critical. Rosemary Ketchum, Wheeling City Council

Health and recreation is also important to the younger population, something Ketchum said the City of Wheeling is aware of and working on.

Both Weld and Ketchum said attracting the younger population is a priority for them, and they’ll continue to push the issue, but it’s complex and takes time.

It’s brick by brick and it’s a slow process. I think I’ve seen a little bit of a change and I think that we can continue our efforts into the future. State Senator Ryan Weld (R – Brooke, District 1)

Despite what the numbers from the study may lead you to believe, Weld and Ketchum both assured that there are young people living, working and thriving in the Northern Panhandle and across the Mountain State. They just hope more people take advantage of the opportunities and stay here.