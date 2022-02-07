The do’s and don’ts of safely using a generator

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Generators can be a life-saver if your power ever goes out, but if you don’t know what you’re doing, one mistake could turn into a disaster.

Experts explain the biggest mistake is putting it inside your house or any enclosed space, like your garage.

If its inside, experts say that carbon monoxide could get you sick. That includes feeling light-headed or affecting your ability to speak and see. It could even affect your stomach, and in worse cases, experts it could led to death.

Over the years, I’ve seen generators that have caused people to have carbon monoxide poisoning. I think the CDC said something like 40,000 a year go to the hospital for poisoning from carbon monoxide. Now that may be not just from generators, but still it causes a lot of illnesses. John Labriola, HVAC department at West Virginia Northern Community College

Experts also warn you to never refuel it while it’s still running. That could cause a fire.

Also make sure any extension chords are big enough to handle the generator’s power. You should always check any power cables for cuts or tears.

If you still have other questions about using your generator the right way, eperts urge you to call any local HVAC companies or go to OSHA.com.