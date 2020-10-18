The first ever Menards opens in West Virginia

What is just a quiet parking lot won’t be in just a few short hours.

It’ll be a first a Menards in West Virginia has ever opened.

“This will be the first one in the state of West Virginia… we’re very proud of that.” Tim McCormick, president of the Ohio County Commissioners

Ohio County Commissioners have been waiting for the Grand Opening day for a long time. We’re talking over a year. It got pushed back to tomorrow due to COVID.

But well-worth the wait for Ohio County.

“This is going to be a huge one … this is 200,000 square feet of everything you can think of.” Tim McCormick, president of the Ohio County Commissioners

Commissioner Tim McCormick tells me he’s stepped inside… already. He says you’ll see a little bit of everything. Everything from cabinetry to groceries to lumber to carpet. Even a 40,000 square foot lumber yard is in the back.

“If you can’t find what you’re looking for here, you may have to go to another planet because they have everything here.” Tim McCormick, president of the Ohio County Commissioners

Everything… that even people driving by are anxious to walk in these doors and see.

“I’m a little disappointed it’s not open today, which means I probably won’t get back out until the end of next week. But I am anxious to go inside and take a look.” Diana Rauda, customer

Commissioners say this store is now all stocked up and hired up for opening day. It’s soon to-be one of several businesses up and running at the highlands, all the while there’s still a pandemic. Just a couple of the businesses didn’t survive COVID, and commissioners are looking for replacements in the meantime.

You could stop in Menards on its Grand Opening Day, which is tomorrow. It’ll be open from 6am to 9pm.