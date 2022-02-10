WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The Friendly City is home to many historical buildings, and like any piece of history, some are due for an upgrade.

That’s where the Facade Improvement Program comes in. This program is ready to spruce up our buildings, but time is running out for business owners to apply.

If you’re eligible, the funds cover anything facade-related.That includes windows, doors, painting, roof repairs, and even new modeling.

“Anytime you see private and public investment working together, it’s gonna be economic development for the city. That also spurs neighbors of those businesses saying ‘hey, what kind of program did you use? I might be eligible for that kind of program’.” nancy Prager, community development director

The program covers private businesses and private residences.

But there are exceptions. City officials say the buildings have to either be in a Downtown, Center Market, or a C1 C2 District. It could even be a district with design review guidelines.

The deadline to apply is Monday. Just go to www.wheelingwv.gov/facade to apply.