The future home for Wheeling Fire Department Headquarters; construction set to begin soon

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The new home for the Wheeling Fire Department Headquarters is inching closer to becoming a reality. It all started a few years back.

So far, the lot on 17th and Wood Streets has been acquired, but there’s still a couple more months to-go before construction begins. Wheeling Fire Chief says the property still needs to be demolished.

Chief Blazier says the nearly empty lot will help their response time because it’s near Route 2 and I-70. He says it will help them get to their immediate surroundings quickly and other neighborhoods throughout the city. But not only that. The new headquarters will also have more space for training, better bunk rooms and other conveniences for equipment maintenance.

Meanwhile, Chief Blaizer can’t wait to move in their new home.

“It’s very exciting to start to see the project to get off the ground, other than sitting around the table and talking about it, looking at architectural drawings and things, we’re going to actually start to see some things happening in the next few months.” Fire Chief Jim Blazier

Chief Blazier says the bidding is expected to begin in early spring and hopes construction begins soon after that.

The project is expected to be completed by early 2023.