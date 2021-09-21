The future home of proposed parking garage on Market Street in Wheeling

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- The proposed parking garage in downtown Wheeling is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Tonight city council approved the funds to tear down the old Chase Bank building on 11th and Market Street: a new space for the parking garage.

It’s all part of redeveloping the Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel Building. The parking structure will also have 10,000 square-feet of retail space to work with on both sides of the street.

And Mayor Glenn Elliott can’t wait to see what this will turn that block into.

“Right now you’re looking at a block right there on Market Street between 11th and 12th. It really is not that much of a contributing block right now. We have one office building. We have one retail outlet. We have a lot of vacant spaces. By getting the Chase Bank out of the way and setting in motion the new parking structure there, we’re gonna reactive the Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel building.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, city of wheeling

The Mayor says that retail space will go from where the Chris Miller Building ends to the corner of 11th street. He adds that space may be filled with cafes, bagel shops, and things like that.

Meanwhile, the demolition on the old Chase bank building is set to go forward in the next couple weeks. But the Mayor says the actual construction of the parking structure won’t begin until 2022 and will take about a year before it’s all done.