Woodsdale’s Edgington Lane Park to get a makeover

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-Edgington Lane Park won’t be all that recognizable in a couple months.

That’s all thanks to federal funds and local donations.

The park sitting in the heart of Woodsdale is still the same untouched park since 1977, but not for much longer.

After decades of waiting and two years of planning, the city of Wheeling is turning it into a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose park.

From the ground up, this park won’t be anything like it is today. But city officials say they aren’t just turning the park into something new; rather, they’re restarting.

This means resurfacing the basketball and tennis courts, a new entrance tree-lined with green space, and a place for people to sit. But that’s not all. City officials say they’ll also be a never before seen ninja warrior obstacle course.

There’s two years worth of construction ahead, but city officials, like Ty Thorngate, already can’t wait.

“It’s a really exciting time. After years of planning and a ton of patience the people of Woodsdale are finally going to get their brand new park.” Ty Thorngate, city of Wheeling councilman

Thorngate hopes they’ll break ground within the next couple months, and the when the time comes, he encourages everyone to bring the whole family and enjoy the park.

He also says they’ve been updating other parks like this one around the city and are seeing more and more people out.