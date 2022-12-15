OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The holidays are a time to help those in need and one local school system, along with help from the community, is doing just that.

Ohio County Schools revealed their giving tree today.

The Giving Tree is a store located within the Triadelphia Middle School. It provides necessary items for free, for families in need, as well as, emergency situations that come up throughout the year.

It’s filled with clothes, personal hygiene and household items that are available to families on a referral basis.

All items have been donated by various businesses and individuals from the community.

“People want to help, sometimes they just don’t know how and it’s been amazing. I think that we have all been in a position where we either need something on in a position where we can give something. The community has been amazing. It’s joy to my heart to know that people really care. You know our kids are our number one priority so we are going to make it right for them.” Stacy Dietz – Site Coordinator

The Giving Tree recently received a grant that will also contribute to the items for the program.