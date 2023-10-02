Candian rock band The Guess Who will be making a stop in Wheeling, WV.

Known for their hits, “American Woman,” “These Eyes,” and “No Time, ” will be at the Capitol Theatre with special guest Adrian Niles Trio on April 27, 2024.

During the course of its career, the band has released 11 studio albums and charted 14 Top 40 hit singles, 2 of which went to number one in the United States. The Guess Who is best known internationally for its 1970 album, American Woman, which hit number one in Canada and number nine in the United States, with five other albums also hitting the top ten in Canada.

Presale begins on Wednesday, October 4 at 10 am with the password: WHO

Public tickets go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 am.