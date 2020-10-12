The Health Plan appoints Ken “Buck” Bryan as Chief Information Officer

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Health Plan announces the appointment of Ken “Buck” Bryan as chief

information officer.

Bryan will set and lead the technology strategy for The Health Plan, collaborating with the executive team to shape tech policies and processes. He will serve on the Executive Management Team and report directly to Jeff Knight, President/COO.

“A team player and motivator, Buck will be a great addition to our team. He will focus on growing our technology-enhanced, customer-focused platform so our members can continue to experience programs that improve their health,” said Jeff Knight, President/COO, The Health Plan.

Bryan served as North American Vice President of IT for two United Kingdom-based organizations, Shire Pharmaceuticals and FirstGroup.



Bryan attended Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and has an AAS

in data processing from Sinclair Community College.