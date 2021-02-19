The Health Plan donates $25,000 to Wheeling YWCA in quest to end domestic violence

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- One generous donation is lending the Wheeling YWCA a helping hand in their quest to put an end to domestic violence.

It’s all thanks to The Health Plan of West Virginia.

The Health Plan has made a $25,000 donation to our local YWCA. It will be a big help to survivors of both domestic violence and human trafficking, and advocates say there’s a need to help now more than ever.

Wheeling YWCA can even speak on this.

Since COVID, they’ve seen a spike in domestic violence cases in our region and across the country.

Meanwhile, the Health Plan saw the need and stepped in.

“We’re neighbors and the lives and the health and well-being of our members in the communities where they live and work. That means a lot to us. That’s important to us. We care. We’re really proud to support programs at the Wheeling YWCA.” Wendy Hodorowski, marketing and communications directOR at The Health Plan of West Virginia

“I can’t even explain how grateful we are… thankful to all the community members and everybody who donated. It’s going to help so many victims of domestic violence.it’s amazing. Everyday the feeling we get to be able to watch someone who’s come out of the domestic violence situation, come here, receive the help they need. “ Michele Helms, director of the Family Violence Prevention Program at the Wheeling YWCA

But it’s not just the $25, 000 donation the Health Plan of West Virginia gave.

They also donated materials for human trafficking survivors. These materials help with positive coping skills. That includes words of encouragement and phrases of positivity.