The Health Plan Donates $25,000 To Wheeling YWCA

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Health Plan (THP) says that they recognize the increased need for programs to help those in need and made a $25,000 donation to the YWCA Wheeling’s Family
Violence Prevention Program.
“The YWCA Wheeling’s Family Violence Prevention Program assisted more than 11,600
women, children and men last year. Since the pandemic hit, emergency shelter nights
have increased 69 percent. The stress for our community members fleeing domestic
violence is overwhelming. The support offered by The Health Plan assists every person
seeking health and safety in their lives. We can’t be more honored to be community
partners with The Health Plan in our quest to end domestic violence,” said Lori Jones,
Executive Director of the YWCA Wheeling.
Additionally, THP employees donated materials for the YWCA Wheeling’s STEP (Survivors
of Trafficking Empowerment Program) initiative.
The materials will be placed into bags and distributed to help the recipient with positive coping skills.
Employees also included words of encouragement and phrases of positivity with the coping skill bags.
“We are proud to offer this support for programs designed to help victims of domestic
violence,” said Jeff Knight, President and COO of THP. “The work the YWCA does in our
local community is more important than ever. We commend their extraordinary effort
to help women, children, men and families in need of a safe haven and support.”
The Health Plan, in addition to donating resources and money, supports community
organizations through volunteerism. “It is an honor to be a part of YWCA Wheeling
Board of Directors,” said Antoinette Geyer, SVP Provider Delivery Services, THP. “Their
commitment to our local community in providing a safe space for women and children,
empowering women to grow professionally, and advocating for those facing
discrimination is inspiring and something I am thrilled to be a part of.”
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at
1.800.799.SAFE (1.800.799.7233) where you can reach an advocate 24/7/365. If you are
not able to call safely, you can text LOVEIS to 1.866.331.9474 or chat online at
TheHotline.org. All calls are free and confidential.
If you suspect human trafficking, call federal law enforcement at 1.866.347.2423. If you
need help call National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1.888.373.7888 or text HELP to
BeFree (233733).