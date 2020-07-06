The importance of the Census and Youth Services

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- As you may know already, a lot relies on West Virginians responding to the upcoming Census.

The state could lose funding or even a member of the House of Representatives and it’s even more important after West Virginia ranked last for Census response in 2010.

The state can potentially receive millions of dollars to help fund programs and make every community in the state better.

Many youth services programs in our community specifically rely on federal and state funding, from schools to foster care and everything in between.

Money comes back to this community to schools, to Head Start, daycare, lunches at school, roads and bridges; all kinds of things. It’s a very simple form to fill out, we want everyone to count. Almost all of those services reflect the services in this town who try and help foster kids, foster parents, the list goes on. Reverend Ralph W. Duncan

Starting in early August, door to door registration will start so if you don’t want a knock on your door, you are encouraged to respond as soon as possible.