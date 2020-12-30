The Jamie Bordas Show airing series finale tomorrow night

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Jamie Bordas Show is signing off one last time.

It’s been airing over the last five years, and host Jaime Bordas takes us through the years.

Once a week he’d bring in interesting people on the show. Sometimes they’d talk about what’s going on in the Ohio Valley or even some controversial topics.

Bordas said he is grateful for all the people he’s met and everyone who’s tuned in every week.

I really appreciate so many people tuning in each week. When I would sometimes get the ratings and see how many people were watching, I was amazed to see ‘wow, how many people are really darn enjoying the show apparently’. It didn’t seem to matter who I had on as a guest, it seemed to stay steady. That means a lot. I really appreciate the support of the Ohio Valley, WTRF, and so many others to be able to do the show. Jamie Bordas, host of the Jaime Bordas Show

He’s met people from charitable organizations, famous athletes, and others in the entertainment industry all on the show.

Bordas says he’ll highlight the most memorable people and moments in the series finale. The last episode is airing Thursday night at 11:00 p.m. on My Ohio Valley.

But you’ll also be able to catch it on ABC and CBS at 6:30 and 7:30 Saturday morning.