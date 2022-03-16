OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Exciting things are happening over at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino and Racetrack.

They’re running specials for March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day.

Enjoy their buffet, grab a green beer, and watch your favorite teams compete on the big screen.

President and General Director Kim Florence says they have all the action right here at Wheeling Island.

We’re going to have all kinds of stuff that you need. One stop shop. We’ve got food. We’ve got drinks specials. We’ve got the big screen TV showing all the games at one time, so you can watch a wager you can entertain with your friends and family and it’s going to be a lot of fun. If you’re wanting to take a break and play slots, we’re going to have slots and tables as well as live racing as well. Kim Florence, President and General Manager

She says this is the biggest weekend for sports lovers and there is no better place to spend your St. Patrick’s Day.

Maybe the Irish will even bring you some luck.

If you can’t make it to the festivities, you can gamble responsibly from home with their sports betting app Betly.